VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce as part of its continuing commitment to implement efficient and flexible financial solutions to support working capital needs arising from rapid growth and coffee price fluctuations, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has come to an agreement with Mill Road Capital II, L.P. (“Mill Road”) to modify the terms of the subordinated debenture held by Mill Road. The modification increases the permitted amount of senior debt that may be incurred by Swiss Water from $68 million to $75 million, with no fee incurred for the amendment.

Swiss Water is continuing to evaluate opportunities to raise new capital to support its long term strategic objectives, including enhancements to its hedging program, working capital and long term debt facilities, and reviewing other funding alternatives.

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary SWISS WATER® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 604.420.4050

Email: [email protected]

Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.