On July 20, 2022, after the market closed, Discover Financial issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. In the press release, Discover Financial disclosed that "[t]he company is suspending until further notice its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by a board-appointed independent special committee."

Following this news, the price of Discover Financial shares fell $9.80 per share, or 8.9%, to close at $100 per share on July 21, 2022.

