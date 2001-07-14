Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (“Excelerate”) received the U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley and U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to Excelerate’s floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in the same week earlier this month. The visits demonstrated high-level U.S. government support for Excelerate’s efforts to enhance energy security and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply diversification throughout the globe.

U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited the FSRU Exquisite on August 12, 2022 at the Engro Elengy Terminal in Port Qasim, Pakistan. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ambassador Stanley and his Embassy team visited the FSRU Expedient on August 5 at the GNL Escobar Terminal in Buenos Aires province. Since the commissioning of South America’s first LNG import terminal in 2008, Excelerate FSRUs have completed 838 ship-to-ship (STS) transfers representing 83,048,420 cubic meters of LNG in Argentina.

Ambassador Blome and a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and U.S. Consulate General in Karachi visited the FSRU Exquisite on August 12 at the Engro Elengy Terminal in Port Qasim. The Exquisite is owned by a joint venture between Excelerate and Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat). Since the commissioning of Pakistan’s first LNG import terminal in 2015, Excelerate FSRUs have completed 456 STS transfers representing 63,533,993 cubic meters of LNG in Pakistan.

“It was a privilege to receive Ambassadors Stanley and Blome aboard our vessels to underscore the strategic importance of reliable energy infrastructure,” said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate. “The U.S. has placed energy security for its partners and allies at the heart of its international energy policy. Excelerate is pleased to support these objectives through our continued operations in Argentina and Pakistan.”

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply.

