Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York on September 12, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York on September 12, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time. Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on September 14, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentations can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com%2FIRwebcasts. Replays will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentations.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, and %40HenrySchein+on+Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005730/en/