LITTLE FERRY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAWW), announced today that Sardar Biglari and Philip Cooley had resigned from the Company's board of directors on August 11, 2022, effective immediately. Lance Funston, the Company's Chairman of the Board thanked both Mr. Biglari and Dr. Cooley for their years of service as directors of the Company. There are no immediate plans to replace the two directors. The board of directors currently includes three independent directors and two non-independent directors.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Solar Sense" sun care products and "Neutein" brain health supplements which the Company licensed in January 2022.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

CONTACT:

Stephen Heit

+12015288200

[email protected]

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713516/CCA-Industries-Inc-Announces-Resignations-of-Two-Directors



