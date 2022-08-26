GRAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(30.11%), BND(13.05%), and VCSH(12.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GRAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 69,747 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 122,449. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.05.

On 08/26/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.92 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

GRAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAC by 127,276 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.35.

On 08/26/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $26.02 per share and a market cap of $15.72Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.80.

During the quarter, GRAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 57,794 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 86,530. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.69.

On 08/26/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.77 per share and a market cap of $21.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GRAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 37,586 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.5.

On 08/26/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.6 per share and a market cap of $43.98Bil. The stock has returned -5.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GRAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 32,774 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.71.

On 08/26/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $75.34 per share and a market cap of $83.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

