Since 2019, Signet Jewelers ( SIG, Financial) has taken on three major initiatives to better position itself for future growth. The first was a transformational strategy called "Path to Brilliance," the second was a follow-up strategy called "Inspiring Brilliance" and the third was its acquisition of a complementary jeweler, Blue Nile Inc. Let's take a look at why I believe these transformation initiatives position Signet well for growth.

About Signet

At the end of its first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended April 30, the company operated some 2,800 retail locations in the U.S., Canada and its International segment (which includes the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands).

In the United States, it mainly operates in malls and off-mall locations under the following banners: Kay, Zales, Jared, Diamonds Direct, JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox. Additionally, the company operates mall-based kiosks under Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

In Canada, Signet operates as Peoples Jewellers.

In the international segment, it retails under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners.

Based in Hamilton, Bermuda for tax purposes, Signet has a market cap of $3.41 billion, based on its Aug. 25 closing price of $70.51 per share.

For full fiscal 2023, which ends on the Saturday closest to Jan. 31, 2023, the company expects total revenue of $8.03 to $8.25 billion and diluted earnings per share of $12.72 to $13.47.

Path to Brilliance

The Path to Brilliance initiative began in fiscal 2019 and was described as “a transformation plan to improve long-term operational and financial performance.”

At the heart of the plan was the company’s intention to shift from a brick-and-mortar focus to an omnichannel focus, giving more emphasis to online channels and e-commerce.

It also included planned cost efficiencies, with some savings to go toward growth initiatives and innovation in product assortment and store experience.

The company believed this transformation would help it increase its long-term sustainable and profitable growth, leading to new value for shareholders.

Inspiring Brilliance

In fiscal 2022, the company declared the Path to Brilliance plan had been completed successfully. From there, it transitioned to the Inspiring Brilliance initiative.

Broadly, the company stated on its website, “Our vision is to be the world’s premier jeweler by engaging customers with superior shopping and ownership experiences." Its newest growth plan is based on four pillars:

Win in big businesses: This references efforts to keep its largest businesses in good shape. To do that, it points to differentiating and positioning its existing brands. The company also aims to expand across the middle market.

Expand accessible to luxury and value: At the core of that middle-market strategy is a plan to stretch the top of the mid-tier with more focus on accessible luxury. At the same time, it wants to grow the lower mid-tier with more emphasis on value.

Accelerate services: Signet wants to build up its services revenue as well as its products revenue. The current goal is to develop a $1 billion revenue stream in services.

Lead in digital commerce: It sees digital innovation and capabilities as a cornerstone of its growth strategy. To get there, it plans focused investments and “agile” implementation.

Blue Nile

One of those focused investments was the acquisition of Blue Nile, an online jewelry retailer.

Signet announced the $360 million, all-cash deal on Aug. 9. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which means before the end of September this calendar year.

In a news release, Signet CEO Virginia Drosos observed that Blue Nile has a powerful position in online engagement rings and fine jewelry. She argued that the acquisition provides more customer choice, new capabilities and operating synergies that should benefit both consumers and shareholders.

The release also noted, “Blue Nile brings an attractive customer demographic that is younger, more affluent, and ethnically diverse which will broaden our customer acquisition funnel. Upon closing, Blue Nile will be strategically positioned at the top tier of Signet's Accessible Luxury banners along with Jared, James Allen and Diamonds Direct.”

Sean Kell, the CEO of Blue Nile, wrote, "By joining Signet, we will extend our premium brand and fine jewelry offering to millions of new customers while bringing new capabilities to our leading e-commerce business that will drive additional growth opportunities for Blue Nile."

In calendar 2021, Blue Nile had more than $500 million in revenue.

Valuation

Signet receives a mediocre GF Score from GuruFocus, with solid momentum, financial strength and profitability being dragged down by low growth and a significantly overvalued GF Value rank.

While the company carries some debt, the interest coverage ratio of 51.27 means there is no risk of a financial meltdown.

On the profitability front, it has respectable margins when compared to the rest of the retail - cyclical industry, while its return on equity is industry-leading.

Growth has been weak, but we might expect that to change as Blue Nile is integrated and begins making financial contributions.

On valuation, the GF Value chart considers Signet to be significantly overvalued. This 10-year chart shows the positive effects of the Path to Brilliance plan on the share price,

The dividend had reached $0.37 cents per share in 2018, but then the board of directors cut it altogether in fiscal of 2020 (just after Covid became a pandemic). It began paying dividends again in the second quarter of 2021, and has since bumped up the dividend to $0.20 per quarter for an annual yield of 1.09%.

Gurus

Seven gurus had stakes in Signet as of June 30. The three largest holders were Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) of Capital Growth Management, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) of GMO and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) of Point72 Asset Management.

Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company's shares outstanding, while insiders own 7.72%.

Conclusion

Signet Jewelers has had a tumultuous four years, with business dropping off before the pandemic and a transition plan that aimed to cure its ills. That was followed by the pandemic and its effect on brick-and-mortar stores, as well as the recovery, a new transition plan and the acquisition of Blue Nile.

Arguably, it is better positioned for the future than it was a few years ago in my opinion, and with the integration of Blue Nile, it should be on a solid growth path for the next five to 10 years.