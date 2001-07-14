Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that it has called for redemption the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.50% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is September 25, 2022. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding is $600,061,000. The redemption price for the Notes will consist of the sum of (1) the greater of (a) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding and (b) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the outstanding Notes discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis at the treasury rate plus 15 basis points, as determined by an independent investment banker, and (2) accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, up to, but excluding, the redemption date. Halliburton plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes. A notice of redemption has been sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

