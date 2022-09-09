Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, and its President of Digital Marketing Solutions, Kris Barton, will participate at the following conference:

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

Friday, September 9, 2022

10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

New York, New York

The video webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website under the News and Events – Event Calendar section and will remain archived there for 90 days from the respective date of the presentation.

About Gannett

