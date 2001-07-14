The+Marcus+Corporation+(NYSE: MCS) today announced that company executives will participate in two upcoming investor conferences on September 8, 2022.

Benchmark’s 9th Annual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference

Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer, and Chad M. Paris, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in Benchmark’s 9th Annual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in New York. The conference features one-on-one and small group meetings. Meetings with Mr. Marcus and Mr. Paris can be scheduled through the Benchmark Company. For more information, please visit www.benchmarkcompany.com.

15th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Mr. Marcus and Mr. Paris will also participate in the 15th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The conference consists of private one-on-one and small group video conference calls between company management teams and investors. Meetings with Mr. Marcus and Mr. Paris can be scheduled through Barrington Research Associates. For more information, please visit www.brai.com.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

