STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 ( SMFR), a health insights company, today announced that the Company has appointed Kevin Feeley as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), completing its previously announced search for the CFO position. Mr. Feeley, who has held the roles of Senior Vice President of Operations and Head of GeneDx at Sema4 since May 2022, will also continue to lead all key operational aspects of the Company.



“As we shared during our recent earnings call, our new management team is committed to profitable growth, efficiency, and scale. Kevin’s broad industry experience and successful financial leadership of GeneDx during an accelerated phase of commercial growth make him an ideal fit to serve as our CFO,” said Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “I am confident that we have found the right leader to drive us toward a future of profitable and meaningful growth balanced with increased efficiency, ultimately returning value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Feeley has more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics sectors, including deep expertise in revenue cycle management. Prior to joining Sema4, Mr. Feeley held the position of CFO of BioReference Laboratories and GeneDx for five years. He also spent more than a decade in the audit practice of KPMG LLP, working closely with large multinational pharmaceutical companies.

“Sema4 is going through a significant evolution as we focus on our strengths and implement restructuring to advance our commercial strategy and drive profitable growth,” said Mr. Feeley. “I look forward to leading the finance team and working with the entire Sema4 team to develop a scalable, efficient organization. In doing so, we will be well positioned to accelerate the use of genomics and leverage clinical data to improve family health.”

