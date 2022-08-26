Aug. 26, 2022 -- Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing the first-next generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will be participating in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place at the Sheraton New York, NY, on September 12-14, 2022.

Patrick Schneider, Quantum-Si’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in fireside chat on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:35 am ET. The discussions will cover recent company developments, including progress toward commercialization of Quantum-Si’s groundbreaking Platinum™ instrument, which will be the first system to enable next-generation, single-molecule protein sequencing.

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

