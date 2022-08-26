PR Newswire

Daily, year-round service will link families, friends, businesses and industry in two key regions

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is connecting the newest commercial airport in the Seattle area with another one of our main hubs: New daily, nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage begins Nov. 30, 2022. Tickets for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska's largest city are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.

"We listened to our guests who live and work from north of Seattle to the Canadian border. They told us one of their top requests is a nonstop flight between Everett and Anchorage," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances for Alaska Airlines. "There's a significant need and demand to connect workers and businesses in the two regions – from the fishing industry to aviation – in addition to the desire for leisure travel. We're ready to welcome our guests on this new route this fall."

"For Economic Alliance Snohomish County, the City of Everett and Paine Field, we are thankful for the rich history of business and community engagement provided by Alaska Airlines. This announcement is another example of Alaska Airlines' willingness to be forward thinking, valuing its customers to create desired opportunities for travel and connection," said Garry Clark, president and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County. "This is extra sweet due to Alaska Airlines' history: Anchorage served as the first flight location for Alaska Airlines and its founder Linious McGee back in 1932. Snohomish County is grateful for Alaska and its continued efforts at Paine Field."

With the new nonstop from Everett, operated by Alaska Airlines sister airline Horizon Air, Anchorage becomes the farthest destination and longest flight we'll serve from that airport, and it's also our first route to fly north from it. On the operations side, Horizon began operating a new 74,000 square foot hangar and maintenance facility on the Paine Field property this year that can accommodate up to four E175 aircraft at a time.

Start Date End Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Nov. 30 Year-round Everett-Anchorage 11:05 a.m. 2:05 p.m. Daily E175 Nov. 30 Year-round Anchorage-Everett 1:40 p.m. 6:10 p.m. Daily E175

All times local

Our guests flying to and from Everett – about 20 miles north of Seattle and 70 miles south of Bellingham, Washington – have enjoyed a convenient, stress-free, upscale alternative airport experience with a lounge atmosphere. Propeller Airports operates the terminal as part of a public-private partnership with Snohomish County. Since our regularly scheduled service launched there in March 2019, we've flown roughly 1.3 million guests to and from Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport.

From Everett this fall and winter, we'll fly to nine destinations: Anchorage, Boise, Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Spokane. For the latest flight schedules and to purchase tickets, visit alaskaair.com.

Our sister carrier Horizon Air provides most of our service at Paine Field with the Embraer 175 jet. The E175 features First Class and Premium Class, and only window and aisle seating – there are no middle seats. Guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices, free texting on most flights and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-route-alert-alaska-airlines-adds-nonstop-flight-between-everett-and-anchorage-301612913.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines