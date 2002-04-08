NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV show announces the guest line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, August 28, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 380th TV episode features six (6) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Mikra Cellular Sciences’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

2). Metaverse – CEEK VR’s (CRY P TO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

3). Phixey, Inc.’s interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Getty Images, Inc.’s (: GETY) ($GETY) interview with Craig Peters, CEO .

6). “The Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interviews Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”) and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Mikra is a biosciences and consumer wellness Company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health and is a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. Faraaz explains the microscopic cellular level benefits of the Company’s CELLF™ product. He recommends CELLF as a more effective alternative to multivitamins and supplements. The unique make-up of CELLF allows it to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. As a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, the product contains nutrient doses similarly used in other non-related clinical studies. Many other products in today’s market contain fillers and other non-essential ingredients that don’t contribute to the body’s nutritional needs and demands. Faraaz tells viewers that CELLF’s consumer demand is so high that being “SOLD-OUT” is not unusual, and Mikra stays busy meeting demands. Currently, the Company sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. It is also working with a larger retailer with an expectation of them accepting CELLF as a new product offering. If you are feeling sluggish and lack energy throughout the day, CELLF can help. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

Returning on this week’s New to The Street, Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) . Mary updates TV Host Jane King and viewers about the Company’s Virtual Reality (VR) platform and creator tools. CEE K VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. Stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and other top music artists and athletes are using the platform for concerts, new debuts, fan interactions, and merchandise sales. CEEK’s latest VR channel, “The Debut Life,” co-hosted and co-created with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre , is a Metaverse platform where the musical artist can roll out their news, hits albums, and fan interactions. Other CEEK “Club House” VR channels can create brand awareness and bring new and unique user experiences by bridging the real world to a virtual platform. Mary said that back in 2014/2015, she spoke with META (f.k.a-Facebook) about the internet’s future evolution and that the Metaverse would be more than just for games. The Metaverse is changing rapidly, and those committed to bringing vital technological advancements will achieve success; other entities with fewer expectations and technological innovation will not survive. Like a recently published Time Magazine article , publications increased interest in the Metaverse, adding to mass adoption. CEEK’s “LAND SALE” marketplace platform enables developers to roll out new VR ecosystems. Oculus, HTC, and CEEK VR headsets are all used to enter the CEEK VR Metaverse. Mary invites everyone to try it out and download the iOS and Android apps. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager at Phixey, Inc. She sits with Host Jane King to discuss the Company’s unique electronic service club. Like AAA for automobile members, Phixey offers its members benefits and electronic service repair options on devices as low as $19.95 per year . The services are not part of an insurance policy plan and have no deductibles. With cell phones and other devices increasing prices, costly repairs are more likely. The current average cost of repairs ranges from $150-$800, but Phixeys’ club members only pay a device’s yearly fee, with no other out-of-pocket pay-outs. They have relationships with repair facilities throughout the US for repairs. Alexandra also told viewers they are rolling out their Phixey Wireless cellphone plan, unlimited talk and text for $10.00, hosted on T-Mobile. Over the next two years, Phixey expects to have over 2M members in the club. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Phixey, Inc. - https://phixey.com

Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about his Company’s secure and private communication platforms for individuals and businesses. Alain discusses some of the onerous “Terms of Service” contracts pushed onto users of those open and free text platforms like WhatsApp. Many users migrated to Signal because of less stringent “Terms of Service” agreements, but now Signal was recently a hacked victim. A phone number is a must for all these types of “Free” text applications, and those phone numbers are sold and re-sold as these types of “FREE” apps sell data as part of their revenue models. So, your cell phone gets spammed, and hackers are getting into your device, stealing your data and sensitive information. The solution is a subscription to SekurMessanger , which offers the “Chat-by-Invite ” feature. A subscriber gets a unique password and login credentials and can text anyone across 61 countries without needing a phone number. The SekurMessanger allows for complete anonymity and enables text recipients to communicate without subscribing to Sekur. A fully encrypted app hosted on close-loop servers in Switzerland, subscribers enjoy a fully private and secure hosted electronic communications platform. With global economies seeing interest rates, inflation rates, and other expenses increasing, Sekur continues to see higher growth from increases in subscribers. Hackers continue to steal data regardless of recessionary economic pressures, and Sekur Private Data has solutions to eliminate hackers’ efforts. The Company’s July 2022 revenue numbers were the best for operations, and Management expects even stronger revenues for August 2022. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

This week, New to The Street TV interviews Craig Peters, CEO at Getty Images, Inc. (:GETY) ($GETY). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Peter explains the successful public listing of the Company’s stock on the New York Stock Exchange and the benefits of doing so for its investors and the Company’s employees. The IPO allowed GETY to raise $1B, which will pay off old debts and provide the working capital needed to continue to roll out new impact image content and media innovations. Getty Images, in business for over 27 years, seeks to be the best global content imager and provider. With about ½ million content contributors and 300 content partners from around the globe, Getty can offer the best content to any worldwide customer. With the innovation and constant evolution of Web 3.0 (W3), Craig sees upcoming opportunities with Getty’s participation in the NFT marketplace. Getty Images, Inc. is always looking for and providing great content to assist or promote the growth of the brands of both new and established customers. Craig continues to see growth and recognition as a leader in the impact media content sector. He humbly says that opportunities come from hard work and not over-predicting industry trends and outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Getty Images, Inc. - https://www.gettyimages.com/ .

New to The Street airs “The Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Speaking with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, Alain explains why he removed all the Company’s social media accounts. Just like personal accounts on the “FREE” open platforms, information sold through data mining and other security concerns prompted the removals. Snapchat is just an example of another “FREE” site that data mines users’ information, and its stock price is down, its revenues are down, and it looks like user participation is down. No one likes being a hacking victim; most, if not everyone, wants a secure and private electronic communication solution. Avoid public connections and other types of snooping activities that might lead to a cyber breach, Sekur is an affordable solution for individuals and businesses. SekurMessenger , with the “Chat-by-Invite” feature, offers private chat communications in 61 countries, and text recipients do not have to be subscribers to enjoy encrypted privacy. SekurMail offers the SekurSend/SekurReply encrypted feature, and email recipients don’t need to be subscribers. Recently compromised Cisco Systems fell victim to a cyber breach because an employee used an open-platform Gmail account. SMB (small-medium business) and other business enterprises can become subscribers to Sekur.com’s services platform, including domain migration. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. is and will continue to bring out new encrypted privacy communications features for SMBs; there is a market of over 30 million SMBs in the US. SekurMail/SekurMessanger package subscription fee is $15.00 per month, and both business and individual subscribers can get an additional 15% off the yearly rate by using PROMO Code: SEKUR15. Sekur Private Data, Ltd is a business culture committed to privacy. It never asks for a phone number, never uses an open-source platform, never shares its servers, never employs 3rd party providers, never sells or mine data, and has cybersecurity solutions for a reasonable monthly fee. What is the price of your privacy worth? The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – http://www.Sekur.com and https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one’s health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: [email protected] .

About CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse where creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future, and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK’s mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can’t buy exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time - https://www.ceek.com/ .

About Phixey, Inc.:

Phixey, Inc. , an electronic repair business for over 15 years, helps customers with their cell phone, tablet, and laptop service needs. The Company has agreements with DrPhoneFix, Techy, Experimax, and InMotion, totaling about 300 stores worldwide. Customers have no limits to where they can go to get their electronic devices repaired. Device owners can have peace of mind that their devices stay protected without high repair costs, monthly premiums, and high deductibles. Phixey is simply a club for cell phone, tablet, laptop, computer, and wearable owners that gives you tremendous benefits. With Phixey, Inc., the days of high repair costs, monthly premiums, and ridiculous deductibles are out - https://phixey.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0)is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Getty Images, Inc. (: GETY) ($GETY):

Getty Images, Inc. (: GETY) ($GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites, and APIs, Getty Images serves over 1 million customers in almost every country. Getty Images, Inc. is the first‑place people turn to discover, purchase, and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 496,000 contributors and approximately 300 content partners to deliver this robust and comprehensive content. Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events each year, providing unmatched depth and breadth of coverage. Getty Images maintains one of the world’s largest and best privately‑owned photographic archives, with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography - https://www.gettyimages.com/ .

