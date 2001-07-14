On the heels of NASA’s Artemis+I mission launch, Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to celebrate its critical role in the historic undertaking.

Artemis I is the first in a series of complex missions that will set the stage for deep space exploration and sustained long-term human presence on the Moon. It is scheduled to commence on Aug. 29, 2022, when the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket take off for the first time from Launch Complex 39B at the modernized Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

For this mission, Sidus Space supported ground and flight hardware for the Exploration Ground Systems, the Mobile Launcher 1, the Orion spacecraft, the SLS core stage, and the solid rocket boosters. “We have been rooted in this program from its very early stages and understand the mission and the significance of our contributions,” said Sidus Space CEO and Founder, Carol Craig. “Sidus is honored to play a part in helping Americans return to the moon and advance NASA's objectives for deeper space exploration by establishing a lunar outpost.”

