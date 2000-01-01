Company Hires Two New Sales Representatives

Orlando, FL, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce the partnership with Treezee Smoke Shop and CBD Marketplace.

Treezee is the first and only marketplace for smoke shops and CBD products, offering fast, reliable shipping straight to your door. All products on treezee.com will be shipped to you from some of the top, most trusted smoke shops and CBD businesses in the United States. Convenient shopping at your fingertips. Treezee allows for quick, easy shopping of the widest variety of smoke shops and CBD products in the world. All CBD products on Treezee will have certifications (COAs) and are tested & safe. All businesses have official licenses and certifications. https://www.treezee.com/

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are improving our footprint daily. This partnership with Treezee is just another avenue to get our products out there to a larger audience. We see a very beneficial partnership transpiring that will help take us to new levels and help maximize exposure for our products.”

Treezee is set to launch over the next week and a half. They have been working diligently and have proved to be a very professional organization to work with.

Spikes concluded, “In addition to this new marketplace, we have two new sales representatives in the Company. One is in North Carolina and the other is in Michigan. We feel like things are coming together to start seeing some real traction and real numbers that our shareholders want to see.”