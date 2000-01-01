Company Hires Two New Sales Representatives
Orlando, FL, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce the partnership with Treezee Smoke Shop and CBD Marketplace.
Treezee is the first and only marketplace for smoke shops and CBD products, offering fast, reliable shipping straight to your door. All products on treezee.com will be shipped to you from some of the top, most trusted smoke shops and CBD businesses in the United States. Convenient shopping at your fingertips. Treezee allows for quick, easy shopping of the widest variety of smoke shops and CBD products in the world. All CBD products on Treezee will have certifications (COAs) and are tested & safe. All businesses have official licenses and certifications. https://www.treezee.com/
Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are improving our footprint daily. This partnership with Treezee is just another avenue to get our products out there to a larger audience. We see a very beneficial partnership transpiring that will help take us to new levels and help maximize exposure for our products.”
Treezee is set to launch over the next week and a half. They have been working diligently and have proved to be a very professional organization to work with.
Spikes concluded, “In addition to this new marketplace, we have two new sales representatives in the Company. One is in North Carolina and the other is in Michigan. We feel like things are coming together to start seeing some real traction and real numbers that our shareholders want to see.”
About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post-workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products, please visit: spikescbdx.com.
About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com
About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness. Company also owns Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com
Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
www.brandedlegacy.com
(407) 337-0642
[email protected]