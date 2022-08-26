ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink:EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Healixa's CEO Ian Parker discusses the Company's innovative atmospheric water harvesting system, their IP portfolio, the multi-billion dollar market opportunity, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.emorinfo.com/interview_access

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

