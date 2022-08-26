RMC Has Acquired Initial 50 Hives on a Former Industrial Site, With the Goal of Expanding to Over 1,000 Beehives Over the Course of Three Years

The Company Has Identified Over a Dozen Additional Apiary Sites With the Goal of Expanding Its Asset Base to Over 10,000 Beehives Within Five Years, Representing the Care of Over 300 Million Bees

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAO) merger target company, Royalty Management Corporation ("RMC" or the "Company"), a sustainably driven, cash flow-oriented, royalty investment and development company, announced that it has acquired the initial 50 beehives for its apiary (bee keeping) partnership with Land Betterment Corporation's ("Land Betterment") Pollinate division. RMC has provided the capital required to acquire and place these beehives, in exchange for a royalty on the honey produced and sold, with an initial offtake agreement with Land Betterment's Restored Spirits divisions for the first honey produced from RMC's investment. Land Betterment uses the bees to help facilitate natural land rehabilitation, and the honey produced will be used in its distilling process to produce spirits at its upcoming planned distillery in central Indiana.

Of the initial 50 beehives, 12 are currently deployed at this central Indiana apiary location, with the balance anticipated to be ready for deployment at the same location by the start of the spring 2023 beekeeping season. During the winter, RMC has planned to acquire an additional 150 beehives to prepare for the upcoming 2023 season, bringing a total of 200 beehives under RMC's royalty agreement by spring. Thereafter, RMC anticipates increasing beehive acquisitions and deployments by targeting the acquisition of approximately 1,000 beehives in total for this location and has identified over a dozen additional apiary sites with the goal of expanding to over 10,000 hives in total in five years. The Company expects this would represent approximately $3.0 to $5 million in sustainable annual revenues to RMC.

Tom Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Corporation, commented, "RMC is always looking for innovative and new areas within the market that it can generate sustainable revenues and returns for our investors, while also being a good steward of the environment and the community. The value that bees provide to local agriculture and land remediation is immense, while also providing a valuable feedstock for this new-age spirits division of Land Betterment that will also go to create a significant number of new jobs in this area. We look forward to opportunistically expanding our footprint in this new sector of RMC, while maximize our return on capital for our investors."

RMC is committed to provide capital for the development, sponsored research and initial commercialization of intellectual property and technology for both the domestic and international market. The priorities for the technology is to develop applications that provide sustainable raw materials for energy storage, water filtration, and infrastructure purposes.

Royalty Management Corporation continues to seek other similar investment and development opportunities from a variety of industries, with a particular focus on those that are emerging or transitionary, as the company builds a diverse portfolio of royalties, rents, and revenue shares across a variety of industries.

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. The Company's units, common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Royalty Management Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is an innovative royalty company focused on building shareholder value by acquiring, developing, or investing in near-term income producing assets that can provide the company with accretive cash flow from which it can reinvest in new assets or expand cash flow from existing controlled assets. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around a variety of assets, typically within natural resources (including real estate), patents, and intellectual property, that can result in monetizing these cash flow streams while identifying other future transitionary cash flows.

About Pollinate

Pollinate, a Land Betterment brand, is an organic bee and bee products company utilizing impacted lands to rapidly growing apiaries that help improve the environment, improve the bee population and provide all natural honey and bee related products. Bees are the lifeline of the environment and agriculture through their ability to pollinate flower and plants. More information can be found at: www.beespollinate.com/

