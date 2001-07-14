First+Internet+Bank today announced that Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Public Finance Kathryn “Katy” Clayton has been named President of the Board of Directors for the Indiana Chapter of Women in Public Finance (WPF). Ms. Clayton has been with First Internet Bank since 2018, and a WPF Board member since October, 2020.

“Women in Public Finance provides frequent networking opportunities with other driven professionals, and regional activities that bring together a diverse group of women from virtually every segment of the Public Finance industry,” Katy Clayton noted. “I am excited by the opportunity to lead this distinguished board.”

In September, Ms. Clayton and other members of First Internet Bank’s Public Finance Team will be attending the national Women in Public Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona as representatives of the WPF’s Indiana Chapter.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

