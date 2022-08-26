CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in the Arkoma Basin of Oklahoma. The property consists of a 1.04% royalty interest in 240 acres. Orion now has mineral ownership in 28,121 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions. Orion owns 15,640 acres in the Permian Basin Wolfcamp Shale & Sprayberry fields.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"We already own these great assets, and with natural gas at an all-time high we are working on perforating new zones in our 3 gas wells in the Eagle Ford. Our Eagle Ford property gives us the best ability to increase production above 2,000 mcfpd without the expensive cost associated with stimulating oil and gas wells." commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. " We anticipate our capital expenditures will be under $50,000 to perforate all 3 already producing Eagle Ford wells. We are also negotiating to acquire more operated properties in Texas."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

