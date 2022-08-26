NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that the team from Emerald Spectrum Advisory, Inc. ("Emerald Spectrum"), a financial planning practice located in Brentwood, TN, will join St. Louis, MO-based Focus partner firm Hill Investment Group ("Hill"). The Emerald Spectrum team is expected to join Hill in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The team from Emerald Spectrum is known for its comprehensive advice and individualized approach to financial planning. Led by Founder and President Malissia Johnson, the team coordinates all aspects of their clients' financial lives and has cultivated a loyal base of families over the years. The combination will position Hill for future growth in the attractive Nashville wealth management market, while providing enhanced infrastructure and a broad range of client service resources to the Emerald Spectrum team and clients.

"We are interested in finding the best people with the biggest hearts for serving others. We could not have found a better cultural fit than Malissia and her team in our first transaction since joining Focus and believe that our complementary skillsets will enhance outcomes for all of our clients," said Matt Hall, Co-Founder of Hill. "We had prioritized Nashville as an area of growth, and I am confident that we have found the right group to establish our presence in the area."

"My favorite part of the wealth management business is the deep, uniquely personal relationships I have with my clients," said Malissia Johnson. "As I got to know the Hill team, I found that they had a similar sense of care and an uncompromising fiduciary commitment to their clients, truly living by their mantra "take the long view." Our shared ethos gave me great comfort that joining Hill was the right next step for my clients and team, allowing them to benefit from Hill's robust resources and ensuring that they will be well served for generations to come."

"We are delighted that the Emerald Spectrum team will be joining Hill," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction provides Hill with a talented team located in an attractive market and also brings tax planning experience to Hill. With Hill's young, energetic management group, we envision them being an attractive home for teams like the one from Emerald Spectrum who seek to expand their resources and formalize a succession strategy."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms that serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics, and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Hill Investment Group Partners, LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners, LLC is a leading evidence-based investment advisor for successful individuals, families, qualified retirement plans, trusts, and small businesses. The firm helps investors simplify their lives and "take the long view." More than a tagline to its clients and team, "taking the long view" is the Hill framework for helping to build real wealth. For more information about Hill, please visit www.hillinvestmentgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

[email protected]

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713644/Emerald-Spectrum-Advisory-Team-to-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-Hill-Investment-Group-Establishing-Hills-Presence-in-Nashville



