Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Lottery.com Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Lottery.com investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com%2Fcases%2Flotterycom-inc%2F. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On July 6, 2022, Lottery.com disclosed that an internal investigation had uncovered “instances of non-compliance with state and federal laws concerning the state in which tickets are procured as well as order fulfillment” and “issues pertaining to the Company’s internal accounting controls.” The Company also disclosed that it had terminated Ryan Dickinson, the Company’s President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, Lottery.com’s stock price fell $0.15, or 12.3%, to close at $1.07 per share on July 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 15, 2022, after the markets closed, Lottery.com announced that its Chief Revenue Officer had resigned. The Company also reported that, after a review of its cash balances, its revenue recognition policies and procedures, and other internal accounting controls, it had “overstated its available unrestricted cash balance by approximately $30 million and that, relatedly, in the prior fiscal year, it improperly recognized revenue in the same amount.”

On this news, Lottery.com’s stock price fell $0.14, or 14.6%, to close at $0.82 per share on July 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on July 29, 2022, the Company disclosed that it did not have “sufficient financial resources to fund its operations or pay certain existing obligations” and that it intended to furlough certain employees. The Company also stated that “there is substantial doubt about [its] ability to continue as a going concern” and it may be forced to wind down its operations or pursue liquidation of its assets.

On this news, Lottery.com’s stock price fell $0.52, or 64.2%, to close at $0.29 per share on July 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Lottery.com should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email [email protected].

