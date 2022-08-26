Pointe Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(6.48%), IGSB(5.47%), and VCSH(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pointe Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ETJ by 646,901 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.11.

On 08/26/2022, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund traded for a price of $9.51 per share and a market cap of $609.06Mil. The stock has returned -4.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-book ratio of 0.89 and a price-sales ratio of 7.72.

The guru sold out of their 571-share investment in NAS:REGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $650.78 during the quarter.

On 08/26/2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $603.465 per share and a market cap of $65.75Bil. The stock has returned -9.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought 1,259 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 22,881. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 08/26/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $243.045 per share and a market cap of $64.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a price-book ratio of 8.63.

The guru established a new position worth 1,212 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $213.68 during the quarter.

On 08/26/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $220.95 per share and a market cap of $56.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought 9,424 shares of ARCA:FLTR for a total holding of 129,282. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.86.

On 08/26/2022, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $24.89 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -1.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

