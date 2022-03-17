The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (“Dingdong” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2021, Dingdong conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 4.07 American Depository Shares (“ADS”) at $23.50 per ADS.

On March 17, 2022, Beijing News published a report stating that Chinese regulators launched a probe into Dingdong for food safety violations, alleging that the Company “replaced labels on expired vegetables and sold frozen fish products as fresh.”

On this news, Dingdong’s ADS price fell $0.46, or 10.8%, to close at $3.37 per ADS on March 17, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Since the IPO, the Company’s ADSs have traded as low as $2.51 per share, or 89% below the IPO price.

