LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Rachel King has acquired a total of 278,000 shares in Physitrack Plc in a private transaction with Physitrack's co-founder and CEO Henrik Molin.

Rachel King is an accomplished Entrepreneur, Investor and the Widow of Dr John King, the CEO of previously LSE-listed Galen Pharmaceuticals and previously Nasdaq-listed Warner Chilcott.

Henrik Molin comments: "I am deeply honoured that Rachel wants to invest in Physitrack and I could not be more confident in her long-term interest in the Company. Rachel is, in addition to an accomplished entrepreneur and investor, the widow of Dr John King who was a personal hero, mentor and great friend of mine, and who taught me many invaluable lessons as Physitrack went from a small and private company to publicly listed in a short period of time. John's execution of the Galen IPO and later the Warner Chilcott buy-out that effectively re-listed the smaller, LSE-listed Galen in the US stock market, are a big inspiration to me."

Rachel King comments: "I could not be happier to be part of the next chapter of the Physitrack growth story and to see what the future brings for Henrik and his amazing team. My late husband and I have both been deeply impressed by his entrepreneurial drive and roll-up-the-sleeves attitude that was instrumental in bringing Physitrack all the way to a high-profile Nasdaq First North IPO."

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

Virtual Wellness - Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.

Physitrack: Rachel King acquires 1.7% of Physitrack in Private Transaction

