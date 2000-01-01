First Eagle’s Small Cap team believes small and microcap stocks represent a particularly volatile and inefficiently priced segment of the US equity market—and that these dynamics can create opportunities for disciplined active investment managers. In The Small Idea series, the team offers its perspective on some of the themes and trends impacting this large, diverse pool of domestic companies.

On the right side of my desk is a copy of a proverb. It says, “Worry is like a rocking chair. It will give you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere.” If I turn my head to the left, I see another: “Deja Moo—The feeling you’ve heard this bull before.” Both of these pearls of wisdom have resonated with me of late.

Recently, the team was asked about our current worries in the small cap space. As fundamental, bottom-up investors, the Small Cap team focuses primarily on idiosyncratic risks that, while not unique to our investment universe, are more pronounced among smaller companies. Common business risks—revenue and earnings stability, management skill and balance sheet strength, to name just a few—tend to exist on a size-based continuum. A large cap company may have a broadly diversified product line, a deep bench of talent and easy access to the capital markets, factors that all help promote operational stability and a certain degree of resilience. In contrast, a smaller company may have a narrow line of products, limited organizational depth and a high cost of capital, giving it a narrower margin for error.

The path from big to small is accompanied by a corresponding scaling of market liquidity and volatility, which historically has left smaller markets prone to dramatic price swings during periods of heightened volatility, as has been evident thus far in 2022. It also has created opportunities for us to selectively invest in smaller companies that we believe have the potential to generate above-market returns over the longer term.

That said, we’re not blind to the state of the world. We need to consider the potential impact of systemic risks on the companies in our investment set, and the aforementioned question about our greatest source of worry gave us a lot to consider. Multidecade-high inflation, receding fiscal and monetary support, a war in Europe, geopolitical unrest and a pandemic with an uncertain trajectory are all huge concerns that seem highly unlikely to be resolved in the very near future. However, we face another broad issue that I find just as worrying—the state of our union.

