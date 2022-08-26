Sara-Bay Financial recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were HLIO(36.78%), NVDA(4.46%), and LEU(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sara-Bay Financial’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 51,149 shares in NYSE:SI, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.16 during the quarter.

On 08/26/2022, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $91.07 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36 and a price-sales ratio of 10.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Sara-Bay Financial reduced their investment in NYSE:PACK by 148,278 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.01.

On 08/26/2022, Ranpak Holdings Corp traded for a price of $5.7 per share and a market cap of $428.57Mil. The stock has returned -81.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ranpak Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Sara-Bay Financial reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 3,828 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/26/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $162.6 per share and a market cap of $383.65Bil. The stock has returned -26.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-book ratio of 16.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.77 and a price-sales ratio of 13.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Sara-Bay Financial reduced their investment in NYSE:HLIO by 6,851 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.52.

On 08/26/2022, Helios Technologies Inc traded for a price of $58.78 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -24.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helios Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,340 shares in NYSE:DG, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.26 during the quarter.

On 08/26/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $236.32 per share and a market cap of $52.47Bil. The stock has returned 5.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-book ratio of 8.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

