Goepper Burkhardt LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(11.39%), VIG(11.06%), and SCHG(10.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought 8,244 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 42,333. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 08/26/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.27 per share and a market cap of $37.78Bil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

The guru established a new position worth 8,625 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.76 during the quarter.

On 08/26/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $56.62 per share and a market cap of $12.27Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.91.

The guru established a new position worth 3,293 shares in NYSE:VMC, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.43 during the quarter.

On 08/26/2022, Vulcan Materials Co traded for a price of $169.11 per share and a market cap of $21.96Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vulcan Materials Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 2,621 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/26/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $130.75 per share and a market cap of $1,292.87Bil. The stock has returned -21.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 113.74, a price-book ratio of 9.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 7,939 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 08/26/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.71 per share and a market cap of $20.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

