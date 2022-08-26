W ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(6.90%), MRK(6.75%), and IVW(5.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were W ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, W ADVISORS, LLC bought 24,153 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 95,079. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.29.

On 08/26/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $90.43 per share and a market cap of $22.78Bil. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

W ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFG by 16,983 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.3.

On 08/26/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $82.05 per share and a market cap of $9.75Bil. The stock has returned -24.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

W ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SUSL by 20,572 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.5.

On 08/26/2022, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF traded for a price of $70.07 per share and a market cap of $3.20Bil. The stock has returned -10.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 4.34.

The guru established a new position worth 32,877 shares in ARCA:IEV, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.87 during the quarter.

On 08/26/2022, iShares Europe ETF traded for a price of $42.2 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned -19.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

W ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 14,421 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 08/26/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.16 per share and a market cap of $27.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

