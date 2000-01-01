I think we often underestimate how important the role of luck is in investing. There are some very successful investors out there, but I believe it would be misleading to say that they have achieved their success through skill alone. There is always going to be some element of luck in the equation.

Let's take Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) as an example, who is broadly considered to be the world's best value investor. While there's no doubt he is a very intelligent individual and an incredibly astute investor, he has benefited from living in the United States. This is entirely down to luck. Buffett has also benefited from being an investor during one of the most prosperous economic periods the world has ever seen, including the period from 1980 through 2020, which saw a gradual decline to zero in interest rates.

The role of luck in investing

Buffett almost certainly would have been able to build wealth if he had been born in another country or a worse market environment, but the place and time certainly have only helped and not hurt him.

The Oracle of Omaha was also lucky in his decision to shut down his partnerships in the late 1960s. The young investor had decided to close his partnerships after determining that he could no longer meet the expectations of his investors. But as it turned out, Buffett decided to close his partnerships and liquidate the investments at just the right time.

A very fortunate decision

Throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, the U.S. economy boomed, and equity markets reflected this growth. Investors piled into stocks, pushing valuations up. In this environment, Buffett struggled to continue to find the deep value opportunities he wanted to buy for his partners. With opportunities drying up, the investor decided to dissolve his investment partnerships.

However, the market turned in 1973. Over the next two years, a bear market gripped investors, causing huge losses.

Buffett's decision to liquidate his partnerships in the late 1960s turned out to be the right decision. In the early 1970s, he was managing Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) full time. The stock market slump in 1973 and 1974 allowed him to start reinvesting the company's and his own resources into equities at depressed valuations.

In 1999, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), Buffett's right-hand man, said:

"You can argue it worked out wonderfully for Warren to quit in ’69. And then have ’73-4 to come into with his powder dry. I don’t think we’re likely to be that quite that fortunate again."

It is impossible to tell the future

Buffett's good fortune in the early 1970s was just one piece of luck in a very long and successful career. Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell the future, so we are never going to be able to predict when we will be lucky and when we will be unlucky. Still, what we can try and do as investors is swing the odds in our favor.

We can make sure we do not get caught unexpectedly by always having plenty of liquidity and cash available. We can also make sure we are not pushed into making decisions we do not want to make by avoiding debt and living within our means.

One of the reasons Buffett was so lucky in the 1970s was that he decided to exit the market because he did not understand what was happening at the time. That's another tip all investors can learn from. If you do not understand something, it is best to stay away. If you do not understand an investment and its potential, it is more likely you will make a mistake and have an unlucky return. Research is the best way to reduce this risk.