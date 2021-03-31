The stock price of a little-known Chinese technology company, Jianzhi Education Technology ( JZ, Financial), soared over 3,100% on Friday, Aug. 26 upon its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The company priced its IPO at just $5 per share, but it skyrocketed to over $160 per share on the day of the IPO before closing at $18.75.

The company planned to raise $25 million at its IPO via 5 million American depositary receipts. This enormous spike in price was surprising because of the bad press and potential delisting of Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges. Just what is happening with Jianzhi Education?

What does Jianzhi Education do?

Jianzhi Education Technology is an online content and education provider. The company was founded in 2011 and has focused on providing professional development training courses in China. Jianzhi started with a focus on higher education institutions before expanding their customer base to include the general public. In order to reach this broader audience the company acquired companies in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

According to Jianzhi’s S1 filing, this enabled the company to become China’s “largest” online career training services provider for higher education institutions. With just 31.0 million Renminbi ($4.5 million) in revenue for 2020, I can’t see how this is the case - one would expect such a company to be much more profitable. But management does cite a Frost & Sullivan Report in its S1 filings which states they have a 65.5% market share of this niche market.

The company has benefited from tailwinds from China’s PRC Ministry of Education, which has issued policies focused on increased online education. The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have also caused an acceleration in the online education market, which directly helps Jianzhi.

Vast content library

Jianzhi Education has curated a vast digital content library of training courses. As of March 31, 2021, its content library had over 25,000 online videos with over 4,500 hours of content. Approximately 70% of this content was developed in house, which is a positive sign in terms of rights and potential commissions.

Its content database includes subjects such as employability skills, professional skills, entrepreneur guidance and even self improvement training.

How does the business make money?

Jianzhi Education makes its money primarily from its B2B and B2C subscription model. An example is “Sentu Academy,” which charges customers such as higher education institutes an annual subscription fee so that they can give their students access to all the content. As of the first quarter of 2021, the company has over 2,000 higher education institutes as customers in China.

Source: Jianzhi Education investor materials

On the B2C side, the company packages its content as what is called a “fish learning” education database. Jianzhi has scored partnerships with China’s leading telecommunications operators to make this database available to individual customers via a mobile subscription package in which the revenue is shared between Jianzhi and the telecom companies. This is a really smart move as it widens the company’s customer base and provides immense scalability.

The company even offers “Light Class” products through the world's most popular messaging platform WeChat, which has over 1 billion users. This enables users to sign up on a monthly subscription basis to get content access.

The company also makes it’s money from licenses, which are sold to public libraries and video-based websites. These customers pay a one time fee to access the content. Jianzhi had approximately 17 libraries signed up as of the first quarter of 2021.

Financials

The company’s S1 filing only shows data back to the first quarter of 2021, so this gives us a limited view of its financial situation. However, it is a fairly small company by revenue, generating just $62 million in 2020 and $15 million in the first quarter of 2021. Its primary expenses include Sales and Marketing ($405,000), R&D ($593,000) and General and Administrative expenses ($1.1 million) as of the first quarter of 2021.

However, the company is profitable, with $12.6 million in operating income generated for 2020 and $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. I have estimated its cash position pre-IPO at around $5 million in the first quarter of 2021, and Accounts Receivable was ~$19 million.

The company planned to raise $25 million at its IPO, but given the stock price skyrocketed by over 3,000%, they may have raised more. However, the amount of money they truly raised is still unknown; I would estimate it most likely fell between $50 million and $150 million in cash.

Final thoughts

Jianzhi’s stock price did skyrocket by over 3,000% for some unknown reason. Perhaps it was related to growth prospects, or maybe there was a technical squeeze component. But given the company's low revenue and out of date financials, I would deem this stock to be speculative and would not recommend it yet, especially given the U.S.-China tensions regarding delisting. Jianzhi does have alot of potential to take advantage of the growing market in online education in China, but as a public company I would give it at least a couple of quarters to assess growth rates and value more accurately.