/PRNewswire/ -- announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: LTRY) (NASDAQ: LTRYW) securities between October 29, 2021, and July 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until August 27, 2022, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The class action lawsuit – captioned, No. 22-cv-07111 (S.D.N.Y.) – charges Lottery.com and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Lottery.com is a technology company that operates a business-to-consumer platform enabling players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. On November 15, 2021, Trident Acquisitions Corp. – a special purpose acquisition vehicle, known as SPAC or blank check company – consummated a business combination with AutoLotto, Inc., which, since its founding in 2015, conducted business as Lottery.com. Following the closing of the business combination, AutoLotto changed its name to Lottery.com. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) Lottery.com lacked adequate internal accounting controls; (ii) Lottery.com lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including, but not limited to, those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash; and (iii) Lottery.com was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets. On June 30, 2022, Lottery.com disclosed that an internal investigation, conducted by independent counsel, had uncovered "instances of non-compliance with state and federal laws concerning the state in which tickets are procured as well as order fulfillment." The investigation also revealed "issues pertaining to the Company's internal accounting controls." Lottery.com further disclosed that, in light of the findings of the independent investigation, on July 6, 2022, the Board of Directors terminated Lottery.com's President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer defendant Matthew Clemenson. On this news, Lottery.com's stock price fell by more than 12%. Then, on July 15, 2022, Lottery.com announced that its Chief Revenue Officer defendant Ryan Dickinson had resigned. Lottery.com also revealed that it had "preliminarily conclude[d] that it has overstated its available unrestricted cash balance by approximately $30 million and that, relatedly, in the prior fiscal year, it improperly recognized revenue in the same amount" and that Lottery.com "in consultation with its outside advisors, is currently validating its preliminary conclusion, assessing any impact on previously issued financial reports, and has begun to institute appropriate remedial measures." On this news, Lottery.com's stock price fell an additional 14.5%. On this news, Lottery.com's stock price fell an additional 14.5%.Thereafter, on, Lottery.com disclosed that it had been advised by its independent accountant that its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended, and unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended, should no longer be relied upon. In addition, Lottery.com reported that CEO and co-founder defendantwas resigning, effective immediately. On this news, Lottery.com's stock price fell approximately 12% over the next two trading days.Finally, on, Lottery.com disclosed that it did not have "sufficient financial resources to fund its operations or pay certain existing obligations," and that it, therefore, intended to furlough certain employees effective. Robbins Geller has launched a SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Lottery.com securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the class action lawsuit. Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearly $2 billion for investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion.

