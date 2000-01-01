Two modern value investors I admire, Whitney Tilson (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), have suggested that to learn about value investing, investors should read Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) annual letters to shareholders. This series focuses on the main points Buffett made in these letters and my analysis of the lessons learned from them. In this article, we go over the letter for 1974.

Summary of the 1974 letter

Buffett admits that the extent of the decline in profitability that year surprised him. Berkshire achieved a return on beginning shareholders’ equity of 10.3%, which was the lowest return on equity realized since 1970. This was caused by the poor performance in the insurance business. Insurance underwriting, which had been running at levels of “unsustainable profitability” in previous years, turned “dramatically worse” as the year progressed. Buffett states the plan is to continue to build financial strength and liquidity so that the company can be ready to be aggressive when insurance rates turn adequate.

Textiles

Buffett notes the strong demand in the first nine months of 1974 as a reason for the good prices and good performance in the textile business. However, the market has weakened and Berkshire has cut its capacity utilization to avoid building inventory. Additionally, Buffett notes that with the current consumer uncertainty, their main product curtains are likely to be deferrable by consumers. The macro situation in terms of low housing starts and retailers managing their own inventories mean demand is likely to be weak for a while, and hence the priority is on minimizing losses until the market turns.

Insurance underwriting

The high levels of competition have been causing inadequate rates and, along with the high rate of inflation in 1974, Berkshire’s insurance underwriting results were eroded. Given that rates have been steady, but inflation has increased the costs in making insurance pay-outs, profit margins have been hit.

Buffett also notes that loss reserves at many competitors appear to be significantly understated, meaning they continue to underestimate their true costs, which also puts downward pressure on rates. Buffett predicts insurers will have to experience even more devastating underwriting results before they learn their lessons and put rates up.

National Indemnity Company’s boss Phil Liesche is praised for maintaining disciple and achieving a small uptick in volumes, although volume is not being chased until rates are more adequate. Buffett predicts that when the cycle turns the business will experience an inflow of business at compensatory rates, after competitors have been flushed out. Buffett praises Liesche’s team as “highly profit-oriented” and believes they will achieve excellent earnings in most future years, as they have done in the past.

In reinsurance, Buffett notes it is even more frightening that the losses the industry has suffered have not been caused by a “super disaster." Again, Buffett praises the manager of reinsurance, George Young, for focusing on business only where the premiums are commensurate with risk.

In the “home state” business, Buffett notes the expense ratios are much too high, but will come down as the operation develops into units of economic size.

The Home and Automobile insurance company suffered big losses in Florida, and this business was exited. Buffett notes, "In retrospect, it is apparent that our management simply did not have the underwriting information and the pricing knowledge necessary to be operating in the area.”

Despite a bad year for insurance underwriting, Buffett says he likes the business as return on capital employed remains high. Buffett also notes that their realistic calculations of loss and expense reserves puts them in a better position relative to competitors, and so the business is prepped to grow strongly when the cycle turns.

Insurance Investments

Buffett explains the importance of having strong liquidity, which helps the underwriting business to not write business simply to maintain cash flow. Buffett also notes that interest rates have increased, hurting the value of the bond portfolio. Without using the word duration, he effectively explains that the portfolio’s high duration has caused the value of the portfolio, on a mark to market basis, to fall significantly.

However, Buffett is not concerned with unrealized gains or losses so long as liquidity is maintained, and the bonds will be sold when they become expensive, or will be held to maturity. Buffett also carefully notes asset-liability management considerations, in that the bond portfolio has insurance and banking liabilities against it, and so a large liquid position of short-term Treasury securities and commercial paper is held to be available for financial operations.

For the stock portfolio, Buffett is not worried about a decline, as he considers several of its major holdings to have great potential for significantly increased values in future years.

Banking

Buffett praises Illinois National Bank and Trust’s manager, Eugene Abegg, for running an exceptional operation, with unusual levels of liquidity and maintaining a superior level of loan quality, which results in one of the most profitable banks in the U.S.

Lessons learned and conclusions

Buffett is realistic that business performance is cyclical and can’t achieve straight line growth every year. But by being disciplined financially and operationally, companies can withstand downturns and win market share in the following upswing. The main point Buffett makes is to focus on profitability and margins over volumes and to look through the cycle.

Buffett tries to pick good business with good managers and lets them get on with it. By praising strongly performing managers by name, but not calling out poorly performing managers by name, this seems to be a good way to motivate management. It’s also clear that financial strength, liquidity, a laser focus on profitability and right sizing the business to the environment enable strong returns over time. Asset-liability management is very important too, so that you are not forced to sell good investments are inopportune times.