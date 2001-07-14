Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new 4-year labor contract that will be effective on September 1, 2022.

The new contract will cover 12,000 USW-represented employees at the following facilities:

Indiana Pennsylvania Burns Harbor Works

Indiana Harbor Works—East

Indiana Harbor Works—West

New Carlisle Coatesville

Steelton

Conshohocken Ohio Illinois Cleveland Works

Warren

Columbus Riverdale West Virginia Minnesota Weirton Minorca

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO said, “Our employees are the heart and soul of Cleveland-Cliffs. The USW is a partner and an ally, and we look forward to sharing in our future success together. This agreement allows us to do just that, while keeping our cost structure highly competitive.”

The agreement is pending ratification by USW local union memberships. No additional details will be made available at this time.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

