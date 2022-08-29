LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, has today acquired 700,000 shares in Physitrack from Nathan Skwortsow, co-founder of Physitrack, equivalent of 4.3% of the total share capital in the company. The private transaction boosts Henrik Molin's ownership to 24.7% and reduces Nathan Skwortsow's ownership to 17.8%.

The shares will be exchanged at a mutually agreed consideration of EUR 1 million in total, with the purpose to maintain control and succession.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, comments: "I am very grateful to Nathan for the close collaboration that got us to where we are with Physitrack today. His generous move in the form of this share sale boosts not only my personal stake in the company I love, it also is highly accretive to the Company, our investors, our customers and our team to know how deep and long term my commitment to the Company is."

Nathan Skwortsow, co-founder of Physitrack, comments: "Ensuring that there is confidence among our key stakeholders around the long-term cap table stability in Physitrack and the Company's management is of utmost importance to me, and I am delighted to be able to assist in this matter in any way I can. I see no better home for the shares in the company I co-founded than with Henrik and, as always, I stand behind him every step of the way to ensure stability in management and cap table influence."

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

Virtual Wellness - Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.

[email protected]

+46 8 528 00 399

Attachments

Physitrack PLC: CEO Henrik Molin acquires an additional 4.3% of the company, boosts ownership to 24.7%

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713768/Physitrack-PLC-CEO-Henrik-Molin-Acquires-an-additional-43-of-the-company-Boosts-Ownership-to-247





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership