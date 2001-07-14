Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced VantageCloud Lake, Teradata’s first product built on an all-new, next-generation cloud-native architecture. Based on the deep history and expertise of Teradata, VantageCloud Lake brings the proven power of Teradata Vantage, now called VantageCloud Enterprise, to a new offering that is born in the cloud – and designed to be automatically elastic and leverage low-cost object store at its core, but still powerful, easy to use and scale (or stop).

This enables an expanded set of customers and workloads beyond what Teradata is traditionally known for: rather than focusing mainly on information technology (IT)-managed enterprise workloads, VantageCloud Lake is a self-service offering designed to bring the unparalleled capabilities of Vantage to broader and more diverse use cases. By allowing businesses to leverage the industry’s best advanced analytics capabilities and scale smarter, but with lower total cost of ownership, Teradata VantageCloud Lake is designed to rapidly accelerate business outcomes for virtually any use case, including smaller ad hoc, exploratory, and departmental workloads.

Customers can choose from either edition – VantageCloud Lake or VantageCloud Enterprise – depending on their business needs because both provide the best of Teradata, including the company’s recognized workload management, incredible scale, financial governance, and data fabric. Together they form Teradata%26rsquo%3Bs+new+cloud+offering+VantageCloud – the complete cloud analytics and data platform.

“Teradata VantageCloud Lake is the result of a multi-year journey to create a new paradigm for data and analytics – one where superior performance, agility, and value all go hand-in-hand,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “VantageCloud Enterprise – our established Vantage in the cloud offering – is the recognized price performance leader in the market. Teradata VantageCloud Lake offers all of those same benefits in a package that is appealing to diverse functions and roles, opening up an entirely new market segment for us. With Teradata VantageCloud Lake, we now support all analytic workload needs at every level in the organization, enabling companies to be more nimble, experimental, and innovative in an easy-to-use solution without losing the governance and cost visibility that Teradata is known for.”

Companies today are using Teradata to run business critical workloads with strict service level agreements (SLAs) to meet core business needs, such as an airline having a reservation system up and running 24/7. As such, these workloads are highly governed by IT and sheltered from potential interference. The result is that establishing new projects, like a mobile customer engagement application, can be very difficult to get started - especially new analytics projects that can consume unpredictable resources and put SLAs at risk. Departmental workloads and exploratory data science projects are often delayed or rejected, as enterprise workloads are prioritized. These new projects then drive the adoption of shadow systems on alternate technologies, but as these shadow systems proliferate, so do the costs and governance challenges for the organization.

With the introduction of Teradata VantageCloud Lake, organizations have a greater ability to innovate by quickly spinning up ad hoc, exploratory, and departmental workloads, for example, leveraging open, connected data and gaining easy access to all of the other benefits Teradata offers with its flagship product. Organizations can maintain governance and provide flexible but controlled compute resources to the business. With Teradata, customers using VantageCloud Lake or Enterprise Edition have a powerful, scalable, and sustainable cloud analytics and data platform that is designed to meet an enterprise’s growing need for a wide range of diversified use cases that spur innovation and advancement.

Underpinning each of these offerings is Teradata’s industry-leading analytics capabilities, significantly+expanded+and+re-launched+today+as+ClearScape+Analytics: which is designed to offer powerful, open, and connected analytics providing autonomy and ease of access to deliver real-time insights and optimize business results.

Teradata VantageCloud Lake Details

Built on entirely new, cloud-native architecture – a first from Teradata – VantageCloud Lake is designed to leverage automatically elastic, fully isolated multi-compute clusters, as well as highly scalable, elastic, durable and cost-optimized object storage, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), so that customers can quickly and easily respond and adapt to changing business needs.

With VantageCloud Lake, customers can:

Launch new projects across departments leveraging core data

Align compute resources across the platform, maintaining overall governance and cost control

Eliminate the need for “shadow IT” systems by fulfilling the needs of exploratory projects and ad hoc requests

Smart Scaling

Unlike other cloud-native services that are spun up and then quicky overrun with cloud consumption costs, Teradata VantageCloud Lake provides both workload management and workload isolation, at scale.

Teradata has been long recognized for its superior workload management, ensuring that independent compute clusters only automatically scale when necessary, based on actual consumption of system resources (rather than simply based on query or user counts). VantageCloud Lake has policy-driven scaling, allowing organizations to place guardrails on specific workloads to facilitate budget management. This flexibility is supported by comprehensive reporting that also showcases full financial visibility of each workload. Together, these differentiated capabilities (less frequent scaling, optional guardrails, and comprehensive reporting) make it easier for organizations to balance the needs of business autonomy with fiscal governance.

If the size of the project or the numbers of projects grow, Teradata VantageCloud Lake can also scale to massive size. In fact, earlier this year, Teradata executed a 1012+node+scale+test on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to illustrate the scale, performance, and resilience of the new architecture.

Teradata worked with AWS to support Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) and Amazon S3. For example, customers can reach high scalability and optimize costs by decoupling and independently scaling compute and storage using AWS Auto Scaling, to give mutual Teradata and AWS customers additional flexibility.

“We’re excited to work with Teradata on the initial launch for VantageCloud Lake, which performed well on AWS during scaling tests earlier this year,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels & Alliances at AWS. “Scale is so critical for our customer base as data volumes continue to expand and critical enterprise workloads make their way to the cloud. AWS customers can use this solution to meet their analytics needs at every level of their organization.”

Other Key Capabilities

With VantageCloud Lake, Teradata provides all the benefits of the most powerful platform in the market, while creating the opportunity for more people across an organization to use data and analytics in their everyday work.

Modernize: Clear separation of compute and storage : Compute instances can be dynamically and automatically added, increased or reduced, to meet changes in demand. Multi-Cluster compute : Multiple scalable “compute clusters” can all access the same shared object storage, enabling isolated workloads. Elasticity : Add or delete compute cluster instances and storage in just minutes. Auto-scaling : Control the automatic scale-out of more compute instances when surge workloads impact the system and set policies to reduce unintended costs.



Analytics: Analytics capabilities : ClearScape Analytics is designed to provide end-to-end support for advanced analytics across the cloud ecosystem. Open data sharing : By sharing managed and unmanaged low-cost object storage, customers can save time and money, even when using different applications. Data fabric : QueryGrid connects data systems intelligently by leveraging the engine of each system in concert to minimize the movement of data.



Management: Workload management : Isolating workloads into clusters provides an architectural approach to manage workloads independently. Resiliency/Availability : The new architecture is designed to reduce the effects and minimize the impacts of hardware or software failures, increasing system-wide availability. Vantage Console : This modern user interface can execute all tasks from a central location, providing intuitive navigation for user self-service.



Flexibility: Rolling upgrades : Software upgrades are completed without customer intervention, with no downtime. Multi-tiered data storage : Leverage a variety of cost-effective storage options. Budget oversight : Decentralize cloud provisioning and billing so that costs can be immediately associated to each department to optimize governance and management of cloud spending.



Availability

Teradata VantageCloud Lake Edition is available now and runs on AWS. It will be available on all major cloud service providers in early 2023.

Note to Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs, and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, liquidity, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and often can be identified by words such as “expect,” “strive,” “looking ahead,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “estimate,” “believe,” “will,” “would,” “likely,” “intend,” “potential,” “designed,” “can,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those relating to: the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business; the timely and successful development, production, availability, market acceptance, and/or performance of new and existing products, product features and services, including VantageCloud Lake, VantageCloud Enterprise, and ClearScape Analytics; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q or current reports on Forms 8-K, as well as Teradata’s annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005445/en/