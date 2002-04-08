NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Nashville, Tennessee market, Carter’s Retreat.



Carter’s Retreat by LGI Homes offers an array of brand-new, one and two-story single-family homes. There are five spacious floor plans ranging from three to five bedrooms with two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Each new home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package, with upgrades like granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and professional front yard landscaping, all at no additional cost. Paired with these spectacular upgrades, the floor plan lineup also showcases spacious family rooms, chef-ready kitchens, and open-concept layouts.

“We are excited to return to the city of Murfreesboro with the opening of our Carter’s Retreat community. The demand for homeownership continues to be strong, and we are here to meet that demand. Customers will appreciate our lineup of affordable, quick move-in homes with fantastic upgrades already included,” said Christian LeMere, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes.

Carter’s Retreat is located just off Bradyville Pike, allowing homeowners easy access to the exciting attractions and major employers of the greater Nashville area. Just outside the community is Barfield Crescent Park, a 430-acre community park, with playgrounds, sports fields, an 18-hole championship disc golf course and walking trails. Also, nearby is Old Fort Park, a 50-acre community park with a picnic pavilion, tennis complex, open greenspace, and a castle-themed playground.

New homes at Carter’s Retreat are priced from the $360s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 844-858-4100 ext 353 or visit LGIHomes.com/CartersRetreat.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

