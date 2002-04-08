Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore, to host an investor webinar

Author's Avatar
Ds***
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; IMRN), a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases; invites investors to join a live webcast hosted by Steven Lydeamore, CEO of Immuron Limited.

Wednesday, 7 September 2022 at 9.00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sCS7O27uRxWQPC3Z6ILa8g

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
[email protected]

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage Australian biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on a novel class of orally delivered polyclonal antibodies produced from hyperimmune antibody-rich bovine colostrum, for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

