Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 46th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on October 31, 2022. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with a lineup that runs the cradle-to-grave life within the automotive ecosystem. The symposium will have original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies including those exposed to electric vehicles. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or use the links below to register.
Presenting Companies:
|
Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
|
AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
|
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)
|
CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)
|
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI)
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
|
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG)
|
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
Rush Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA)
|
Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
|
Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI)
|
Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM)
Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)
|
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas
October 31 and November 1, 2022
Day 1 registration link: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_NKrH5fqjSDiuCqALhqrDRg
Day 2 registration link: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_n2qRsCPgRMmWurSgVA_GnQ
For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, [email protected]
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
