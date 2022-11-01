Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 46th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on October 31, 2022. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with a lineup that runs the cradle-to-grave life within the automotive ecosystem. The symposium will have original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies including those exposed to electric vehicles. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or use the links below to register.

Presenting Companies:

Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) Rush Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)

Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas

October 31 and November 1, 2022

