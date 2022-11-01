Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Gabelli Funds to Host 46th Annual Auto Symposium October 31st and November 1st

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 46th Annual Auto Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas beginning on October 31, 2022. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive companies, with a lineup that runs the cradle-to-grave life within the automotive ecosystem. The symposium will have original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies including those exposed to electric vehicles. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or use the links below to register.

Presenting Companies:

Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)

Rush Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)

Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas
October 31 and November 1, 2022

Day 1 registration link: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_NKrH5fqjSDiuCqALhqrDRg

Day 2 registration link: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_n2qRsCPgRMmWurSgVA_GnQ

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, [email protected]

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005135/en/

