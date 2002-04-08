MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that it will be participating in investor meetings at the Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston on September 8, 2022.



Meeting Details

For investors attending the conference who wish to meet with the Intercept management team, please reach out to Nareg Sagherian at Intercept to check the team’s availability.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

