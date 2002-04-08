- Appointment Expands Dyne’s Development Team as Company Advances Multiple Programs into Clinical Trials -



WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ( DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the appointment of Francesco Bibbiani, M.D., as senior vice president, head of development. Dr. Bibbiani brings more than two decades of experience across development, including a focus on rare neuromuscular diseases as well as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

“We are excited to welcome Francesco to Dyne’s development team at this important moment for our company, as our co-lead programs enter global clinical trials,” said Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, chief medical officer of Dyne. “Francesco brings a breadth of global drug development experience including designing studies, operationalizing clinical trials and shaping regulatory strategy, that ultimately led to approval, making him an invaluable asset to the company as we advance our investigational therapies for people living with serious muscle diseases.”

Dr. Bibbiani joins Dyne from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., where he served as vice president of global clinical development and oversaw all stages of the development for neuromuscular and neurology product candidates, providing strategic direction and technical leadership to the clinical development team, including for the company’s gene therapy program in DMD. While at Ultragenyx, he was also a member of the DMD Gene Therapy Working Group, comprised of leading experts from the industry and academia collaborating to optimize and provide guidelines for gene therapy in DMD. Previously, Dr. Bibbiani was the vice president of clinical development for PTC Therapeutics, Inc., overseeing multiple clinical trials in DMD and lifecycle management for all products in its neuromuscular portfolio. Prior to PTC Therapeutics he held several roles at Eisai, Inc. as a project and clinical lead, overseeing global clinical development plans and leading multiple New Drug Applications. He received his M.D. and board-certification in neurology from the University of Pisa, Italy. Following that, he completed his fellowship at the National Institutes of Health in Experimental Therapeutics.

“Having spent many years deeply involved in rare muscle disease drug development, I know first hand the urgent need for new therapeutics. Dyne’s FORCE™ platform is an exciting, novel approach leveraging receptor-mediated delivery to target muscle tissue and, ultimately, to potentially modify disease. With robust preclinical data across multiple programs and engagement with community members and other key stakeholders, Dyne is well positioned to execute in the clinic. I look forward to working with the Dyne team, as they are both innovative and passionate about developing therapeutics that have the potential to transform the lives of people with genetically driven muscle diseases,” said Dr. Bibbiani.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne has a broad portfolio of programs for serious muscle diseases, including candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential of the FORCE platform, and the anticipated timelines for the DYNE-251 and DYNE-101 trials, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to initiate and enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dyne’s business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Dyne Therapeutics

Amy Reilly

[email protected]

857-341-1203



Media:

Dyne Therapeutics

Stacy Nartker

[email protected]

781-317-1938