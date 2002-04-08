WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, announced that Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, will participate in Fireside Chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:



2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: September 7th at 1:20 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: September 14th at 8:00 a.m. ET

2022 Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference: September 28th at 2:15 p.m. ET



Presentation webcasts will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies candidates designed to harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates designed to address the most intractable of pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

