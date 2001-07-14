Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been rated the No. 1 offshore driller in EnergyPoint Research’s 2022 customer satisfaction survey covering offshore contract drillers. This annual benchmark survey is the industry standard for independent customer satisfaction ratings and rankings of global contract drillers.

Valaris rated No. 1 in total satisfaction, health safety and environment (HSE), job quality, deepwater wells, digital and big data, HPHT applications, and for satisfaction in Latin America and Mexico, Middle East & North Africa, and Sub-Sahara Africa.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “We are pleased to be recognized by our customers as the leading offshore driller in total satisfaction. This award is a testament to the exceptional work that our dedicated offshore crews and onshore support teams perform in partnership with our customers. I am also extremely proud that we were rated first in the health, safety and environment category. Delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations is our number one priority every day, and it is gratifying that our efforts in this area have been recognized by our customers.”

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

About EnergyPoint Research, Inc.

EnergyPoint Research conducts independent research regarding customer satisfaction in the global energy industry. Founded in 2003, the firm publishes its closely watched annual customer satisfaction ratings and rankings in several segments, including land drillers, offshore drillers, oilfield products, oilfield services and midstream services. For more information concerning EnergyPoint and its offerings, visit the company’s website at www.energypointresearch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005209/en/