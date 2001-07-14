Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, will take part in three investor conferences in September 2022.

Thoughtworks management will be attending the following conferences on these dates:

  • Wolfe Research
    2nd Annual TMT Conference
    San Francisco
    Wednesday, September 7
    Investor meetings only
  • Citi
    2022 Global Technology Conference
    New York
    Friday, September 9
    Fireside at 9:45 - 10:25 a.m. ET
  • Piper Sandler
    Growth Frontiers Conference
    Nashville
    Tuesday, September 13
    Fireside at 4:30 - 5:00 p.m. CDT

Webcast information will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thoughtworks.com%2F

Supporting resources

Disclosure information
Thoughtworks uses and intends to use the investor relations section of our website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 12,000+ people strong across 50 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005085/en/

