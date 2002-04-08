HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of NV5’s Class A common stock.



“This share repurchase program reflects the confidence that our Board of Directors and management team have in NV5’s strong financial position,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Our company’s focus remains unchanged, creating a balance between strong organic growth and continued leadership in mergers and acquisitions. "We have a healthy pipeline of acquisition opportunities and expect our M&A program to continue to contribute to the growth of NV5.”

The Company’s shares may be repurchased from time to time, and the timing and number of shares repurchased under the program will depend on a number of factors including share price and market conditions. The execution of the repurchase program will be consistent with the Company’s capital allocation strategy, which prioritizes investments to grow the business. The share repurchase program does not obligate NV5 to acquire a specific number of shares of Class A common stock and may be cancelled or suspended at any time without notice.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. ( NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

