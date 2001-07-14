IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSXV: IPA), a biotherapeutic research and technology company, today announced the continuing success of PolyTope® TATX-03 antibody combination therapy to neutralize variants of concern of the COVID-19 causative virus, including the latest Omicron BA.5 subvariant, validated by an independent research organization in an authentic virus assay.

Research was conducted by the Max von Pettenkofer Institute, part of the Medical Faculty of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU, Munich, Germany), who is world-renowned for their research and diagnostic services on SARS-CoV-2. The blinded studies examined the efficacy of IPA’s PolyTope® TATX-03 antibody combination therapy alongside in-house derived formulations of several commercially approved antibodies. Authentic isolates of virus variants tested in vitro by the LMU institute included 20E (EU1; B.1.177), Alpha (B1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Delta (B.1.617.2), Omicron lineages BA.1 (B.1.1.529.1), BA.1.1 (B.1.1.529.1.1), BA.2 (B.1.1.529.2), and BA.5 (B.1.1.529.5). Whereas commercially licensed products had difficulty to protect the susceptible cells against some of the listed coronavirus (sub)variants, IPA’s PolyTope® TATX-03 was able to neutralize all (sub)variants tested, including the currently dominant Omicron BA.5 subvariant, which has been described to display increased immune evasion compared to BA.1, BA.2 and pre-Omicron variants. As the spike trimer of the BA.4 Omicron variant is identical to BA.5 glycoprotein, the Company anticipates that the consistent neutralizing potency of TATX-03 hold true for this variant.

IPA’s Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Dr. Ilse Roodink, stated: “While underway to the first clinical trials of our PolyTope® in humans, this independent confirmation of the strength of our rationally designed combination therapy using authentic virus variants is very valuable for our ongoing discussion with the authorities. With the rapid evolution of Omicron and its variants, the need for a sustainable therapy to SARS-CoV-2 infection becomes increasingly evident”. She continued, “While our first-generation TATX-03 therapy has proven its resilience in vitro, we are confident about the anticipated in vivo efficacy in humans, as some components of our cocktail are able to mediate anti-viral effects through mechanisms which may enhance the already proven performance in the prior in vitro neutralization assays.”.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a biotherapeutic research and technology company that leverages network biology, multi-omics modelling and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets. For further information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com.

