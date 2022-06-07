Sam Edelman, the contemporary lifestyle brand behind some of the world’s most iconic footwear, debuted its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring supermodel Naomi Campbell.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005254/en/

Sam Edelman Debuts its Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign, Featuring Supermodel Naomi Campbell (Photo: Business Wire)

A pioneer in the fashion industry, Sam Edelman and his wife, muse, and business co-founder, Libby Edelman, collaborated with lifelong friend and advertising legend, David Lipman, on the creative direction for the campaign. Edelman’s vision was captured in a series of powerful images photographed by Steven Klein with makeup by Pat McGrath, styling by Patti Wilson, hair by Jimmy Paul, and production by Jack Flanagan.

“There’s nostalgia mixed with irreverence at the core of my design approach that radiates through the pictures of this campaign. A magic between Steven Klein, Naomi Campbell, and the Sam Edelman brand that screams a modern fashion story,” Edelman said. “This campaign is unlike anything else out there right now. It’s glamour, it’s fresh –all things that personify this powerful woman and my beloved brand.”

The campaign showcases key items from the footwear collection, highlighting both new fashion styles and the brand’s heritage classics. Exciting updates to Sam Edelman’s core assortment, such as the Felicia ballet, Hazel pump, and Lorraine loafer, are seen in a variety of bold colors and treatments. New classics, like the Drina riding boot, make their debut and celebrate the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship, integrity, and design.

The campaign is featured in a robust offering of print and digital publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, WWD, FN, Daily Front Row and Modern Luxury. The campaign will also be showcased on numerous billboards in key locations, including New York and Los Angeles.

The full Fall/Winter 2022 collection is available now at SamEdelman.com and in retail stores worldwide.

About Sam Edelman

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion. Sam and his wife, muse and business co-founder, Libby Edelman, have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand. Since 2004, the Sam Edelman brand has been synonymous with aspirational luxury. Inspired by timeless American elegance, Sam’s innate understanding of the customer translates conceptually into a modern lifestyle informed by rich heritage, creativity, and innovation. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail stores from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

Instagram @sam_edelman

Sam Edelman SoHo Flagship; 109 Spring Street, New York, NY 10011

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005254/en/