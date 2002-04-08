SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) ( BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 21st showroom at Downtown Birmingham in Detroit, Michigan, and its 22nd showroom in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis. As Brilliant Earth expands its North American retail presence, the Company’s new showrooms complement its innovative digital channels, which allow for a seamless transition between the online and in-person shopping experience.



Both showrooms are located in premier locations. The Detroit showroom is located on the corner of Pierce and East Merrill Streets, within the Birmingham Shopping District. The St. Louis showroom is located in the Maryland Plaza Shopping District. The showrooms offer a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry experts, supported by the brand’s leading online capabilities, including product visualization, create-your-own ring and ring-stacking options.

Along with the new showroom openings, the Truly Brilliant™ Collection will be revealed. Each natural diamond and lab grown diamond in the Truly Brilliant Collection was hand selected for its beauty and verified sustainable sourcing. Demonstrating the brand’s commitment to quality, sustainability and transparency, with less than 1% of natural diamond suppliers meeting the Beyond Conflict Free standards. This assortment includes natural diamonds with blockchain-powered “mine to market” traceability and lab diamonds created with renewable energy or carbon offsetting practices.

“Our Truly Brilliant™ Collection was expertly curated to reflect the best of the best within our diamond assortment, exemplifying how we continue to push the industry forward,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “We’re excited for our customers in Detroit and St. Louis to experience the brilliance of this collection in person and engage with our merchandise and expert team in their community.”

The Detroit and St. Louis showrooms join Brilliant Earth’s retail locations in key markets, including: Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 22 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

ABOUT BIRMINGHAM SHOPPING DISTRICT

Birmingham’s lively, pedestrian-friendly downtown offers one of the midwest’s premiere shopping districts. Comprised of nearly 300 retailers, the Birmingham Shopping District offers a diverse assortment of fashion boutiques, restaurants, gift shops, jewelers, salons, spas, antique shops and art galleries. Movie theaters and a centrally located park complete the city center. Located along Woodward Avenue, Michigan’s Main Street, Birmingham is centrally located within Oakland County and Metro Detroit.

ABOUT MARYLAND PLAZA SHOPPING DISTRICT

Maryland Plaza is located in the heart of the Central West End, one of St. Louis’ most acclaimed neighborhoods (recognized by the American Planning Association as a top neighborhood in the nation). The distinctive character of Maryland Plaza is steeped in history. The area, bounded on 4 sides by Euclid, Kingshighway, Maryland and Lindell, is as beautiful today as it was when it was originally developed nearly a century ago.

