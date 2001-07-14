bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Thursday, September 8, at 9:10 a.m. ET at the Encore Boston Harbor, Everett, MA

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Tuesday, September 13, at 8:35 a.m. ET at the Sheraton New York, New York, NY

To access the live webcast of bluebird bio’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bluebirdbio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website for 90 days following the event.

