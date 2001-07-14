Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced championship-winning quarterback Drew Brees as the third keynote speaker at Groundbreak 2022. Each year, the leading construction technology conference brings together industry professionals from around the world to discover, learn, and innovate. For the first time since 2019, Groundbreak 2022 will take place in person, in New Orleans November 7-9.

Procore Announces Drew Brees, Fred Mills and Robin Roberts as Keynote Speakers at Groundbreak 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brees is the former 2009 Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He has been elected to 13 Pro Bowls while being named 2004 Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 All-Pro Team, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP. At Groundbreak, Brees will discuss how his experience and achievements in professional sports demonstrates that success is driven by teamwork.

“With over 20 years of professional experience on and off the field, I have a vast understanding of what it takes to work with others to succeed at the highest level of sports,” said Drew Brees. “I am excited to be speaking at Groundbreak this year to shed light on how collaborative partnerships can lead to more favorable outcomes and increased innovation.”

Groundbreak attendees can also enjoy two other engaging keynote speeches from Fred Mills, founder of The+B1M, and Robin Roberts, co-host of Good Morning America. During Mills’ address, he will speak to the critical task of attracting the best and brightest minds to our industry. Roberts’ keynote will illustrate how overcoming adversity was crucial to unlocking her path to success.

The conference will kick off with an opening product keynote hosted by Procore Founder, President and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche, and SVP of Product, Wyatt Jenkins. Alongside Procore customers and Procore product leaders, Courtemanche and Jenkins will share the company’s vision for the future of construction.

In addition to learning about new Procore product announcements and Procore’s growing Partner Ecosystem, attendees will walk away with actionable insights into construction's biggest challenges. The 2022+Groundbreak+agenda features more than 70 sessions designed to help attendees grow their skill set, team, and bottom line. Breakout session topics range from leading safety practices, workforce development, sustainability, industry advancement, to emerging technologies.

Groundbreak will also highlight the Groundbreaker+Awards, a celebration of the individuals, projects, and companies that impact and drive progress in the construction industry. This year, Procore is honoring excellence in construction across nine categories with winners announced during Groundbreak.

“Every year, Groundbreak offers attendees the opportunity to exchange ideas, learn new skills, and innovate alongside other industry heavy-hitters and Groundbreakers,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President and CEO of Procore. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year and welcome a community of industry experts, thought leaders, seasoned professionals, Procore executives, and keynote speakers to inspire new ways of sharing knowledge and to be at the forefront of innovation in construction.”

Register+for+Groundbreak+2022 today and join thousands of industry peers and leaders to get inspired to shape the future of construction.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

